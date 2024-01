Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, January 8: 11 a.m. – Mass with Fertility Care Practitioner Interns, St. Felix Catholic Center, Huntington

Friday, January 12: 9:30 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Sunday, January 14: 11:30 a.m. – Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

