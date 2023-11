Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, November 28: 9:30 a.m. – Theology Class for Masters of Divinity Students, University of Notre Dame

Wednesday, November 29: Noon – Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Best Western Plus, Warsaw

Thursday, November 30: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyteral Council Meeting, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Thursday, November 30: 12:30 p.m. – Priest Personnel Board Meeting, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Saturday, December 2: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, Mishawaka

Sunday, December 3: Noon – Confirmation Mass, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, December 3: 7:15 p.m. – Advent Lessons and Carols, Basilica of the Sacred Heart, University of Notre Dame

