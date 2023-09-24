Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, September 25: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Saturday, September 30: 5 p.m. – Ecumenical Prayer Vigil, Saint Peter’s Square, Vatican City

Sunday, October 1 to Tuesday, October 3 – Spiritual Retreat for Synod Delegates, Fraterna Domus, Sacrofano, Italy

Wednesday, October 4 to Sunday, October 29 – XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, Paul VI Hall, Vatican City

* * *