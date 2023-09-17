September 17, 2023 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, September 18: 11 a.m. – Groundbreaking and Blessing, Divine Mercy Funeral Home, Huntertown
Tuesday, September 19: 6 p.m. – Mass with Christ Child Society, St. Joseph Church, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, September 20: 2:30 p.m. – Holy Hour, Meeting, and Vespers with Recently Ordained Clergy, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Thursday, September 21: Noon – Meeting of Diocesan Finance Council, Notre Dame Investment Office, University of Notre Dame
Thursday, September 21: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Sunday, September 24: 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw
