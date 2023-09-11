Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Wednesday, September 13: Noon – Meeting of Board of Directors of Northeast Indiana Catholic Community Foundation, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Thursday, September 14: 4 p.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Friday, September 15: 10:30 a.m. – Meeting with Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters Leadership Team, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Saturday, September 16: 2 p.m. – Mass with North Central Lieutenancy of the Equestrian Order of the Knights of the Holy Sepulcher Investiture, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, September 17: 10:30 a.m. – 125th Anniversary Mass, Most Precious Blood Church, Fort Wayne

