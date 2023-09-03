Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Sep. 4: 5 p.m. – Conventual Mass, Sacred Heart Chapel, Moreau Seminary, Notre Dame

Wednesday, Sep. 6: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyterate Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Thursday, Sep. 7: 10:30 a.m. – Catholic School Mission Day, Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Friday, Sep. 8: 10:30 a.m. – Catholic School Mission Day, Marian High School, Mishawaka

Saturday, Sep. 9: 11 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Church, South Bend

Sunday, Sep. 10: 11:30 a.m. – Wedding Anniversary Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

