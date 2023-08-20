Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Aug. 21: 8 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. John the Baptist Catholic School, New Haven

Saturday, Aug. 26: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph Church, LaGrange

Sunday, Aug. 27: 10 a.m. – Ordination of Deacons of the Congregation of the Holy Cross, Moreau Seminary Chapel, Notre Dame

Monday, Aug. 28: Noon – Meeting of Delegates to Synod of Bishops, Mundelein Seminary, Chicago

Tuesday, Aug. 29: 11:30 a.m. – Meeting with New Pastors, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, Aug. 30: 11 a.m. – Mass of the Holy Spirit, University of St. Francis North Campus Auditorium, Fort Wayne

Saturday, Sep. 2: 9:30 a.m. – Mass, Alumni Hall Chapel, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, Sep. 3: 11 a.m. – Wedding Anniversary Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

* * *