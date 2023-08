Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, Aug. 8 – World Youth Day, Lisbon, Portugal

Friday, Aug. 11: 11 a.m. – Mass with Seminarians, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Saturday, Aug. 12: Noon – Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Sunday, Aug. 13: 10:30 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Michael the Archangel Church, Waterloo

Monday, Aug. 14: 10 a.m. – Meeting of Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, Aug. 15: 7 p.m. – Mass Closing 40-Hours Eucharistic Devotion, St. Patrick Church, South Bend

Wednesday, Aug. 16: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyteral Council Meeting, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw

Thursday, Aug. 17: 9 a.m. – Catholic Legislator Breakfast and Meeting with Indiana Catholic Conference Directors, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, Aug. 17: Noon – Meeting of the Board of Directors of Saint Anne Communities, Saint Anne Retirement Home, Fort Wayne

Saturday, Aug. 19: 1 p.m. – Mass for the Sick, St. Felix Catholic Center, Huntington

Sunday, Aug. 20: 11 a.m. – Mass, Holy Family Church, South Bend

