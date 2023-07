Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, July 17: 5:30 p.m. – Redeemer Radio Mass and Bocce Event, St. Joe Farm, Granger

Wednesday, July 19: 3 p.m. – Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Institute Board, Hilton Garden Inn, Fort Wayne

Thursday, July 20: 8:30 a.m. – Meeting of Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor, Huntington

Thursday, July 20: Noon – Mass at Our Sunday Visitor, Huntington

Sunday, July 23: 11 a.m. – Mass, St. Joseph Church, Roanoke

Wednesday, July 26 to Saturday, July 29 – Retreat in Fatima, Portugal

Sunday, July 30 – Mass with Diocesan Pilgrims, Fatima Portugal

Monday, July 31 – Mass with Diocesan Pilgrims, Santarem, Portugal

Tuesday, Aug. 1 to Tuesday, Aug. 8 – World Youth Day, Lisbon, Portugal

* * *