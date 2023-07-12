July 12, 2023 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Thursday, July 13: 11 a.m. – USF Theology Camp Mass, University of Saint Francis Chapel, Fort Wayne
Friday, July 14: 11 a.m. – Totus Tuus Mass, St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne
Saturday, July 15: 11 a.m. – Mass and Altar Dedication, Oratory of the Holy Family, Our Lady, Patroness of America Center, Rome City
Sunday, July 16: 9:15 a.m. – Mass, St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Nix Settlement, Columbia City
* * *
