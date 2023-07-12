Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Thursday, July 13: 11 a.m. – USF Theology Camp Mass, University of Saint Francis Chapel, Fort Wayne

Friday, July 14: 11 a.m. – Totus Tuus Mass, St. Jude Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, July 15: 11 a.m. – Mass and Altar Dedication, Oratory of the Holy Family, Our Lady, Patroness of America Center, Rome City

Sunday, July 16: 9:15 a.m. – Mass, St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, Nix Settlement, Columbia City

* * *