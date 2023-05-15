Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, May 16: 6 p.m. – “Our Leaders, Our Shepherds” Event in Support of Saint John Paul II Endowment Fund for Seminarian Education, The Lodge at Camp Red Cedar, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, May 17: 11 a.m. – Meeting of Diocesan Budget Committee, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, May 18: Noon – Meeting of the Board of Directors of Saint Anne Communities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, May 18: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola

Friday, May 19: 4:30 p.m. – Baccalaureate Mass, St. Joseph Chapel, Holy Cross College

Saturday, May 20: 11 a.m. – Mass with Ordination of Deacons, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, May 20: 5 p.m. – Commencement Mass, Joyce Center, University of Notre Dame

Sunday, May 21: 5 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Adalbert Church, South Bend

