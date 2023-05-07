Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, May 9: 8 a.m. – Meeting of Indiana Bishops and Major Religious Superiors, Fatima Retreat House, Indianapolis

Tuesday, May 9: 3:30 p.m. – Meeting of Bishops of Indiana, Archbishop O’Meara Catholic Center, Indianapolis

Wednesday, May 10: 10 a.m. – Meeting of the Board of Directors of Indiana Catholic Conference, Indianapolis

Thursday, May 11: 5 p.m. – Mass with Blessing and Sending of Graduates of Notre Dame’s Masters of Divinity Program, Moreau Seminary, University of Notre Dame

Friday, May 12: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart

Saturday, May 13: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart

Saturday, May 13: 4:30 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkhart

Sunday, May 14: 3 p.m. – Commencement Address at Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary and School of Theology Graduation, Cincinnati, Ohio

