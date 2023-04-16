April 16, 2023 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, Apr. 17: 11:30 a.m. – “You Can Lend a Hand” Luncheon, Century Center, South Bend
Tuesday, Apr. 18: 10 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Saint Joseph High School, South Bend
Wednesday, Apr. 19: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyterate Meeting, Sacred Heart Rectory, Warsaw
Thursday, Apr. 20: Noon – Redeemer Radio Sharathon Bishop Rhoades Hour, Redeemer Radio, Fort Wayne
Thursday, Apr. 20: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary Church, Huntington
Friday, Apr. 21: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. John the Baptist Church, Fort Wayne
Saturday, Apr. 22: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Decatur
Sunday, Apr. 23: 2 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Patrick Church, Arcola
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.