Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Apr. 10: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven

Tuesday, Apr. 11: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Blessed Sacrament Church, Albion

Thursday, Apr. 13: 11:30 a.m. – “You Can Lend a Hand” Luncheon, Grand Wayne Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, Apr. 13: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Friday, Apr. 14: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, Apr. 15: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne

Sunday, Apr. 16: 10:30 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

* * *