April 9, 2023 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, Apr. 10: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven
Tuesday, Apr. 11: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Blessed Sacrament Church, Albion
Thursday, Apr. 13: 11:30 a.m. – “You Can Lend a Hand” Luncheon, Grand Wayne Center, Fort Wayne
Thursday, Apr. 13: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Friday, Apr. 14: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Church, Fort Wayne
Saturday, Apr. 15: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne
Sunday, Apr. 16: 10:30 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw
