Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Apr. 3: 7 p.m. – Chrism Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Tuesday, Apr. 4: 7 p.m. – Chrism Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Thursday, Apr. 6: 7 p.m. – Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Friday, Apr. 7: 1 p.m. – Good Friday Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Saturday, Apr. 8: 9 p.m. – Easter Vigil Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Sunday, Apr. 9: 10 a.m. – Easter Sunday Mass with the Rite of Confirmation, St. Rose of Lima Church, Monroeville

