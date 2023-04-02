April 2, 2023 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, Apr. 3: 7 p.m. – Chrism Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Tuesday, Apr. 4: 7 p.m. – Chrism Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Thursday, Apr. 6: 7 p.m. – Holy Thursday Mass of the Lord’s Supper, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Friday, Apr. 7: 1 p.m. – Good Friday Celebration of the Passion of the Lord, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Saturday, Apr. 8: 9 p.m. – Easter Vigil Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Sunday, Apr. 9: 10 a.m. – Easter Sunday Mass with the Rite of Confirmation, St. Rose of Lima Church, Monroeville
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.