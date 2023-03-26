Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Mar. 27: 10 a.m. – Tour and Luncheon with Bishop Dwenger High School Theology Students, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, Mar. 29: 11 a.m. – Mass with Christ Child Society, St. Anthony de Padua Church, South Bend

Thursday, Mar. 30: 1 p.m. – Blessing of Motels4Now Shelter, South Bend

Friday, Mar. 31: 7 a.m. – Farmworker Recognition Breakfast, Four Winds Restaurant, South Bend

Friday, Mar. 31: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend

Saturday, Apr. 1: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Michael Church, Plymouth

Sunday, Apr. 2: 9 a.m. – Palm Sunday Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Sunday, Apr. 2: 3 p.m. – Eucharistic Revival Palm Sunday Concert Featuring Heartland Sings, St. Peter Church, Fort Wayne

