Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, Jan. 30: 8 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, Jan. 31: 12:05 p.m. – Month’s Mind Mass for Pope Benedict XVI, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Thursday, Feb. 2: 9:30 a.m. – Mass, St. Joseph Church, Mishawaka, and Pastoral Visit to Mishawaka Catholic School

Friday, Feb. 3: 6 p.m. – Mass at Oratory of the Holy Spirit, Our Lady of the Road Center, South Bend

Sunday, Feb. 5: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Holy Spirit Chapel, St. Mary’s College, Notre Dame

