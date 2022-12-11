December 11, 2022 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Tuesday, Dec. 13: 11 a.m. – Mass of Christian Burial for Rev. P. David Carkenord, St. Michael the Archangel Church, Waterloo
Wednesday, Dec. 14: Noon – Catholic Community Foundation Meeting, Fort Wayne
Saturday, Dec. 17: 11 a.m. – Mass and Luncheon for Seminarians and Families, St. Dominic Church, Bremen
Sunday, Dec. 18: 10 a.m. – Mass, St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, New Carlisle
* * *
