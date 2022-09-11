September 11, 2022 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Monday, Sept. 12: 9 a.m. – USCCB Doctrine Committee Meeting, Washington, D.C.
Wednesday, Sept. 14: 6 p.m. – Mass for Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne, St. Therese Church, Fort Wayne
Thursday, Sept 15: 4 p.m. – Meeting of Board of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Sunday, Sept. 18: 11 a.m. – Wedding Anniversary Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
* * *
