December 21, 2018 // Diocese
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, December 23: 9:15 a.m. — Mass, St. Peter Church, Fort Wayne
Monday, December 24: 8 a.m. — Mass with Sisters and Friars, St. Andrew Church, Fort Wayne
Monday, December 24: 10:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, January 2 through Tuesday, January 8 — U.S. Bishops’ Retreat, Mundelein Seminary, Mundelein, Illinois
* * *
