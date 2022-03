Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Tuesday, March 29: 5:45p.m. – Diocesan Review Board Meeting, Oakwood Resort, Syracuse

Wednesday, March 30: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, Most Precious Blood Church, Fort Wayne

Thursday, March 31: 9 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, St. Mary of the Assumption Church/St. Joseph School, Decatur

Friday, April 1: 7 p.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Bernard Church, Wabash

Saturday, April 2: 10 a.m. – Confirmation Mass, St. Michael Church, Plymouth

Sunday, April 3: 10 a.m. – Mass, St. Michael Church, Plymouth

