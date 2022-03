Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, March 14, 11 a.m. – Mass for Christ Child Society of South Bend; St. Bavo, Mishawaka

Thursday, March 17, 12 p.m. – Good Leaders, Good Shepherds graduation ceremony and lunch; Lindenwood Retreat Center, Plymouth

Thursday, March 17, 4 p.m. – Catholic Charities Board meeting; Cabrini Center, Fort Wayne

Saturday, March 19, 6 p.m. – St. Joseph High School Spring Gala: Ignite!; The Armory, South Bend

Sunday, March 20, 10:30 a.m. – Confirmation Mass; St. Dominic, Bremen

