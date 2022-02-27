Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, February 28, 12 p.m. – Luncheon meeting with Damascus Missionaries; Hoppy Gnome, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, March 1, 10:30 a.m. – Priest Personnel Board meeting; Sacred Heart, Warsaw

Tuesday, March 1, 5:30 p.m. – Mass with Catholic Homeschoolers of Michiana; St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Wednesday, March 2, 8:45 a.m. – Mass with Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration; Our Lady of the Angels Convent, Mishawaka

Friday, March 4, 10:30 a.m. – Presentation at Notre Dame Conference “Accountability, Healing, and Trust: Conversations in Theology, Psychology, and Law for the Life of the Church;” Notre Dame, South Bend

Saturday, March 5, 6:30 p.m. – Saints Alive!; Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne

Sunday, March 6, 10:45 a.m. – Mass; St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Fort Wayne

Sunday, March 6, 2 p.m. – Rite of Election; Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

* * *