Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Sunday, December 12: 9:30 a.m. — Mass, St. Mary of the Presentation Church, Geneva

Tuesday, December 14: 3:30 p.m. — Meeting of the Bishops of Indiana, Indianapolis

Wednesday, December 15: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Indiana Catholic Conference, Indianapolis

Thursday, December 16: 2 p.m. — Meeting of the Eucharistic Revival Blueprint Committee, Archbishop Noll Center

Friday, December 17: 11 a.m. — Mass and Luncheon for Diocesan Employees, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Saturday, December 18: 11 a.m. — Mass and Luncheon for Seminarians and their Families, St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven

* * *