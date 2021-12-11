December 11, 2021 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, December 12: 9:30 a.m. — Mass, St. Mary of the Presentation Church, Geneva
Tuesday, December 14: 3:30 p.m. — Meeting of the Bishops of Indiana, Indianapolis
Wednesday, December 15: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Indiana Catholic Conference, Indianapolis
Thursday, December 16: 2 p.m. — Meeting of the Eucharistic Revival Blueprint Committee, Archbishop Noll Center
Friday, December 17: 11 a.m. — Mass and Luncheon for Diocesan Employees, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse
Saturday, December 18: 11 a.m. — Mass and Luncheon for Seminarians and their Families, St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.