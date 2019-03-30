March 30, 2019 // Bishop
Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, March 31: 10:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Dominic Church, Bremen
Monday, April 1: 8 a.m. — Meeting of Indiana Bishops and Major Superiors, Our Lady of Fatima Retreat House, Indianapolis
Wednesday, April 3: 10:30 a.m. — Presbyterate Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw
Thursday, April 4: 9 a.m. — United States Conference of Catholic Bishops Committee on Doctrine Symposium, Washington, D.C.
Friday, April 5: 4 p.m. — Mass with Installation of Lectors, Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg, Maryland
Saturday, April 6: 10 a.m. — Mass with Installation of Acolytes, Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, Emmitsburg, Maryland
