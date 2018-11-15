Todays Catholic
November 15, 2018 // Bishop

Weekly schedule for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Monday, November 19: 1 p.m. —  Meetings of Corporations of Diocese, Catholic Cemeteries and Saint Anne Communities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, November 20: 9 a.m. —  Meeting with High School Principals, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Tuesday, November 20: 12 p.m. —  Meeting with Council of Teachers, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Tuesday, November 20: 6 p.m. —  Meeting with Diocesan School Board, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Saturday, November 24: 7 p.m. —  Vespers and Dedication of Pipe Organ, St. Mother Theodore Guerin Chapel, Fort Wayne

