January 10, 2018 // Bishop
Weekly schedule of Bishop Rhoades
Sunday, January 14: 9 a.m. — Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend
Monday, January 15: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, January 16: 12 p.m. — Mass, Memorial Interfaith Chapel, Memorial Hospital, South Bend
Tuesday, January 16: 6:30 p.m.— Theology on Tap, Mishawaka Columbus Club, Mishawaka
Friday-Saturday, January 19-20 — March for Life, Washington, D.C.
Saturday, January 20: 9:30 a.m. — Mass, Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D.C.
