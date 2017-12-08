Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, December 10: 10 a.m. — Mass, St. Patrick Church, Arcola

Monday, December 11: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, December 12: 7 p.m. —Mass, St. Joseph Church, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, December 13: 10:30 a.m. — Advent Day of Recollection for Priests, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Wednesday, December 13: 6 p.m. — Mass and Dinner with Legatus Chapters of Fort Wayne and South Bend, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse

Friday, December 15: 2 p.m. — Mass with Installation of Bishop of Evansville, St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville

Saturday, December 16: 5:30 p.m. — Mass, St. Therese, Little Flower Church, South Bend

* * *