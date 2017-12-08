December 8, 2017 // Bishop
Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades
Sunday, December 10: 10 a.m. — Mass, St. Patrick Church, Arcola
Monday, December 11: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne
Tuesday, December 12: 7 p.m. —Mass, St. Joseph Church, Fort Wayne
Wednesday, December 13: 10:30 a.m. — Advent Day of Recollection for Priests, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse
Wednesday, December 13: 6 p.m. — Mass and Dinner with Legatus Chapters of Fort Wayne and South Bend, St. Martin de Porres Church, Syracuse
Friday, December 15: 2 p.m. — Mass with Installation of Bishop of Evansville, St. Benedict Cathedral, Evansville
Saturday, December 16: 5:30 p.m. — Mass, St. Therese, Little Flower Church, South Bend
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.