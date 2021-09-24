Weekly Calendar of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Todays Catholic

Sunday, September 26: 11:30 a.m. — Wedding Anniversary Mass, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Monday, September 27: 10 a.m. — Meeting of the Bishop’s Cabinet, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Tuesday, September 28: 6 p.m. — Mass for Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne, St. Louis, Besancon Church, New Haven

Wednesday, September 29: 10:30 a.m. — Meeting of Presbyteral Council, Wyndham Garden Hotel, Warsaw

Wednesday, September 29: 4 p.m. — Virtual Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Governance Committee

Wednesday, September 29: 7 p.m. — Confirmation Mass, Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw

Thursday, September 30: 4 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Friday, October 1: 12 p.m. — Mass for Archbishop Noll Center Employees, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Saturday, October 2: 9 a.m. — Mass for World Apostolate of Fatima, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

Saturday, October 2: 5 p.m. — Mass of Healing and Remembrance of Miami Native Americans, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne

