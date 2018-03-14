Weekly calendar for Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Francie Hogan Page Designer

Sunday, March 18: 10:30 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Dominic Church, Bremen

Monday, March 19: 9 a.m. — Mass and Pastoral Visit, Saint Joseph High School, South Bend

Monday, March 19: 6:30 p.m. — Vespers with Knights of Columbus and Franciscan Friars Minor, Our Lady of Hungary Parish, South Bend

Tuesday, March 20: 6 p.m. — Meeting of Diocesan Review Board, Holiday Inn Express, Warsaw

Wednesday, March 21: 11 a.m. — Mass for Christ Child Society, St. Joseph Chapel, Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame

Wednesday, March 21: 3 p.m. — Meeting of Our Sunday Visitor Institute Committee, Hilton Hotel, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, March 21: 6:30 p.m. — Vespers and Dinner with Board Members of Our Sunday Visitor, St. Andrew Church, Fort Wayne

Thursday, March 22: 8:30 a.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Our Sunday Visitor, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Thursday, March 22: 4 p.m. — Meeting of Board of Directors of Catholic Charities, Archbishop Noll Center, Fort Wayne

Friday, March 23: 7 p.m. — Stations of the Cross, St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Fort Wayne

Saturday, March 24: 10 a.m. — Confirmation Mass, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne

