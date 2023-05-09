University of Saint Francis Celebrates Class of 2023 Todays Catholic

By Reggie Hayes

The University of Saint Francis proudly awarded degrees to the Class of 2023 on Saturday, May 6, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.

USF Board of Trustees Chair Richard Poinsatte welcomed attendees and offered a message of appreciation for USF President Reverend Dr. Eric Albert Zimmer’s service to the university throughout the last three years, citing advancements in academics, athletics, and facilities. Father Zimmer previously announced he will step down as USF President as the academic year ends.

“In addition to ensuring students receive the highest quality academic experience, the spiritual development of the students was fostered under Father Zimmer,” Poinsatte said, pointing to the formation of the St. Benedict the Moor Justice Center and the Assisi Program for Discipleship and Leadership.

In opening the conferral of degrees, Father Zimmer presented a Doctor of Humane Letters to Anne Marie Koehl, who graduated from the St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in 1974 (prior to the program coming under the direction of USF). Knowing the important work of the Women’s Care Center in South Bend, Koehl worked to open a center in Fort Wayne and has served as director for the last 20 years.

USF’s graduating class included five valedictorians: Joseph R. Caffee (BS, Exercise Science), Isaiah B. Lacey (BS, Computer Information Systems), Emma Mantica (BS, Biology; AS, Chemistry Pre-Pharmacy), Daniel W. McKeeman (BS, Finance), and Timothy J. Tippmann (BS, Biology Pre-Medicine; AS, Chemistry Pre-Pharmacy).

USF conferred 583 degrees to 411 undergraduate students and 172 graduate students. These totals included 137 students graduating in online programs and 47 graduating from USF Crown Point.



