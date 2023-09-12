Today’s Catholic, Secretariat for Communications Earn Outstanding Achievement Awards Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

Each year, the Catholic Media Association (CMA) invites members of the Catholic media to enter submissions for consideration in the Catholic Press Awards. The awards honor the outstanding work of members of the CMA in their efforts to further the mission of the Church.

This year, two members of the staff of the Secretariat for Communications were recognized individually for their work in their specific positions, two members were recognized for work on a specific project, the entire staff was recognized for work on a specific project, and three journalists with Today’s Catholic were honored for work on specific stories.

Nicole Hahn, Director of the Secretariat for Communications for the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, received an Honorable Mention as Communications Director of the Year. In early August, Hahn celebrated her second anniversary in her position at the diocese.

Joshua Schipper, Video, Digital, and Graphic Design Producer in 7th Floor Productions in the Secretariat for Communications, was awarded an Honorable Mention as Social Media Professional of the Year. Schipper has been in his current position at the diocese for a little more than a year and a half.

Schipper also received an award for Third Place for Best Facebook Account for a Diocesan Bishop for his work on the Facebook Account of Bishop Rhoades. The bishop’s account can be found at facebook.com/BishopKevinCRhoades.

Francie Hogan, Graphic Designer for Communications at the diocese, was awarded Third Place for Best Annual Report in Diocesan Finances for her work on the Catholic Community Foundation of Northeast Indiana Annual Report. Hogan has been with the diocese for 31 years.

The entire staff of the Secretariat for Communications at the diocese was awarded an Honorable Mention for the Best Diocesan Fundraising Appeal for the 2022 Annual Bishop’s Appeal: The Eucharist – The Sacrament of Charity.

Today’s Catholic Freelance Writer Christopher Lushis received a Third Place Award for Best In-Depth News/Special Reporting in a weekly newspaper for his story titled, “Two Parishes Debt-Free Thanks to Efforts of Parishioners, Diocese.” His story can be found at todayscatholic.org/two-parishes-debt-free-thanks-to-efforts-of-parishioners-diocese/.

Today’s Catholic Freelance Writer Eric Peat was awarded Second Place for Best Writing on Regional Event in a weekly newspaper for his story titled, “Eucharistic Festival a Multicultural Celebration.” His story can be found at todayscatholic.org/eucharistic-festival-a-multicultural-celebration/.

Joshua Schipper earned a third award, also taking on the role of journalist for Today’s Catholic, receiving Third Place for Best Reporting on Catholic Education for his story titled, “St. Vincent de Paul School Offers Unique Education Experience.” His story can be found at todayscatholic.org/st-vincent-de-paul-school-offers-unique-education-experience/.

With these awards, the Catholic Media Association recognizes the outstanding quality of work Today’s Catholic and the Secretariat for Communications produce in serving the faithful of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

