December 3, 2017 // Diocese
The hope of Advent
During the first week of Advent, Christians reflect on the tension of that which is preordained but has not yet happened. We take the opportunity this week to demonstrate hope that the promises of our Lord will be fulfilled.
Below is artwork that depicts the hope experienced during the Advent season has been created by the students of Catholic Homeschoolers of Michiana.
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.