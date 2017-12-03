Todays Catholic
December 3, 2017 // Diocese

The hope of Advent

During the first week of Advent, Christians reflect on the tension of that which is preordained but has not yet happened. We take the opportunity this week to demonstrate hope that the promises of our Lord will be fulfilled.

Below is artwork that depicts the hope experienced during the Advent season has been created by the students of Catholic Homeschoolers of Michiana.

Maria Vesprini, Age 9
Oil pastel drawing

William Adamson, Age 8
Tissue paper collage

Benjamin Adamson, Age 10
Tissue paper collage

Anna Ruggaber, Age 6
Finger paint

 

* * *

