The Ascension fills Christ’s mission and sends forth His disciples Msgr. Owen Campion The Sunday Gospel

Solemnity Of The Ascension of the Lord

Luke 24:46-53

The Acts of the Apostles supplies the first reading, the story of the Ascension of the Lord from earth into heaven.

This passage is the beginning of Acts. As is the case with the Gospel of Luke, Acts seems to have been a work composed for one person. The person’s name was Theophilus. Was this a proper name? Or was it a title, since in Greek, it means “friend of God”?

In any case, these first eleven verses of Acts have an especially powerful message for us at the close of Easter time. Resplendent in the message is the ascension of Jesus into heaven, or the lifting of Jesus from earthly space and returning to heaven. Ascension, rather than being assumed, reveals as the Resurrection revealed that Jesus is God, came from God, is eternally with God and possesses the almighty power of God.

Other points are important. The reading gives the credentials of the Apostles. Jesus chose them to witness the Ascension. They were not bystanders. It was no coincidence. The Ascension was another moment in which Jesus taught the Apostles as no one else was taught.

They were special students, privileged because the Lord gave them a unique mission. They would be the instruments to carry the Redemption to places faraway and to generations yet to be born.

The Apostles were human. Peter showed that they could be weak. Thomas showed that they could be confused. Judas showed that they could, out of selfishness and self-interest, abandon Jesus. Jesus promised that the Holy Spirit would give them insight and wisdom.

To underscore the divinity of Jesus, angels appeared after the Ascension, telling the Apostles to go on with their mission to preach the Gospel and to bring into the world the mercy, love and presence of God in Jesus.

The Epistle to the Ephesians, the source of the second reading, is a beautiful prayer, asking God to give the followers of Jesus wisdom and insight. God’s wisdom and strength, the reading states, will be “distributed among the members of the Church.” It urged believers to put everything under the feet of Jesus, the “head of the Church.”

St. Luke’s Gospel, the last reading, also offers an Ascension narrative. Jesus led the Apostles to a place near Bethany. (The Mount of Olives, traditionally said to have been the site of the Ascension, is near Bethany.) Jesus told the Apostles that the Scriptures were fulfilled. Salvation had come.

As in Acts, Luke also established the Apostles as the chief witnesses and primary students of the Lord. Through them, the Spirit will continue to come.

Thus, the Apostles watch the ascension of Jesus and then return to the city. They know their task, but they still are unsure. The assignment is daunting, so they pray in the temple constantly and proclaim the praises of God.

Reflection

The readings powerfully testify that Jesus is God. Although crucified and dead, Jesus rose again to life and then ascended into heaven. He finally went to heaven, breaking the bonds of earth, possessing the power of God. He was not taken to heaven.

The readings are strongly ecclesial. They stress the identity of the Apostles, both in the first and in the third readings. The Apostles learned from Jesus. Albeit humans, as Pentecost and so many other moments would show, Jesus promised that the Spirit would come to guide them. Important for us today, they formed the Church, of which true believers are part. Through them, in Christ, God lives in the Church and touches us through the Church.

The Easter story is approaching its conclusion. The final message is that Jesus acts and speaks still in the Church. He has not gone from us. He is here. He lives!

* * *