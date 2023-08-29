Ten Holy Cross Seminarians Profess Final Vows; Eight then Ordained to Diaconate Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

By Abigail Leali and Nicole Hahn



The Congregation of Holy Cross celebrated the final profession of perpetual vows of 10 men in formation on Saturday, August 26, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame. Father William Lies, Provincial Superior of the Congregation of Holy Cross, United States Province of Priests and Brothers, presided at the Mass and received the vows of Brother Jacob Eifrid, Peter Puleo III, Stephen Jakubowski, Edward Dolphin, Michael Ryan, Nicholas Guiney, Ryan Kerr, Tyler Kreipke, Brian Vetter, and Brother Matthew Rehagen.

According to the Constitutions of the Congregation of Holy Cross, the 10 men profess perpetual vows of chastity, poverty, and obedience. For the past several years, they have been in a period of temporary vows, which they renewed annually. On Saturday, August 26, they committed their lives and work to the communal life and ministry of Holy Cross.

On Sunday, August 27, Puleo, Jakubowski, Dolphin, Ryan, Guiney, Kerr, Kreipke, and Vetter were ordained to the Order of the Deacon in the Moreau Seminary Chapel by Bishop Rhoades.

* * *