August 29, 2023 // Bishop

Ten Holy Cross Seminarians Profess Final Vows; Eight then Ordained to Diaconate

The Congregation of Holy Cross celebrated the final profession of perpetual vows of 10 men in formation on Saturday, August 26, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame. Father William Lies, Provincial Superior of the Congregation of Holy Cross, United States Province of Priests and Brothers, presided at the Mass and received the vows of Brother Jacob Eifrid, Peter Puleo III, Stephen Jakubowski, Edward Dolphin, Michael Ryan, Nicholas Guiney, Ryan Kerr, Tyler Kreipke, Brian Vetter, and Brother Matthew Rehagen.

Father William Lies, Provincial Superior of the Congregation of the Holy Cross, poses with the 10 seminarians who professed perpetual vows on Saturday, August 26, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame. Pictured in the front row, left to right, are Deacon Edward Dolphin, Deacon Brian Vetter, Deacon Michael Ryan, Deacon Nicholas Guiney, Deacon Peter Puleo, and Deacon Tyler Kreipke. Pictured in the back row, left to right, are Brother Jacob Eifrid, Deacon Stephen Jakubowski, Provincial Superior Father William Lies, Brother Matthew Rehagen, and Deacon Ryan Kerr.

According to the Constitutions of the Congregation of Holy Cross, the 10 men profess perpetual vows of chastity, poverty, and obedience. For the past several years, they have been in a period of temporary vows, which they renewed annually. On Saturday, August 26, they committed their lives and work to the communal life and ministry of Holy Cross.

Bishop Rhoades holds hands with one of eight young men from the Congregation of the Holy Cross during the Mass of ordination on Sunday, August 27, at the Moreau Seminary Chapel in Notre Dame.

On Sunday, August 27, Puleo, Jakubowski, Dolphin, Ryan, Guiney, Kerr, Kreipke, and Vetter were ordained to the Order of the Deacon in the Moreau Seminary Chapel by Bishop Rhoades.

