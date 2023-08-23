Summer Series Focuses on ‘Where Spiritual Meets Secular’ Lisa Kochanowski Assistant Editor/Reporter

Although the 2023 Summer Theology on Tap series “Off Pulpit: Where Spiritual Meets Secular” in South Bend has concluded, the memories and friendships made will last a lifetime. Dozens attended the final event on Tuesday, August 15, the solemnity of the Assumption, with Mass at St. Matthew Cathedral, followed by a closing party in the Cathedral Courtyard.

“It’s been fantastic to meet so many new people,” said Ally Brown, who is on the event’s planning team. The attendance numbers for this year exceeded the group’s expectations.

According to Brown, Father Andrew Budzinski’s opening session on “Rescued” really opened minds and hearts to better understanding our purpose in life. She said it set the stage for other talks that helped young people integrate the Faith with practical aspects of their lives, including “Faith and Finances,” “Faith and Friends,” and “Faith and Psychology.” Each session included a speaker, a discussion session, and a question-and-answer series.

This summer offered an opportunity for young adults to explore areas of their lives impacted daily with a chance to find ways to include their faith in their life decisions. It opened conversations about areas of life rarely discussed by young adults but something forefront on their minds.

Brown noted that each session brought new participants and larger gatherings. “I’m excited knowing we are an alive and enflamed community of Faith,” she said.

* * *