St. Mary Celebrates 125 Years Since the Dedication of the Parish
The altar at St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntington is decorated for a special Mass to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the dedication of the parish on Oct. 30.
Father Thomas Zehr poses with the altar servers following a special Mass to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the dedication of St. Mary Catholic Church in Huntington.
Father Thomas Zehr, pastor of Saint Mary in Huntington, and Father Tony Steinacker, pastor of SS. Peter in Paul in Huntington, are dressed up and taking part in the 1920s themed Trivia Night, an annual fundraiser for Huntington Catholic School on Oct. 29. More than $10,000 was raised for the school.
