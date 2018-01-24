St. Joseph County demonstrates opposition to abortion
A Lakeville couple, members of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, South Bend, show support for life — regardless of age or ability, from conception to natural death — at the March for Life of St. Joseph County on Friday, Jan. 19, in downtown South Bend. — All photos by Jennifer Miller
Eighth-grade students from St. Matthew Cathedral School, South Bend, participate in the march for life.
More than 650 people of all ages and backgrounds peacefully protested the possible opening of a new abortion facility in South Bend during the march.
