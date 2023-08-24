St. John the Baptist New Haven Collecting Items for Catholic Charities Bethany Beebe

With the goal of helping the most vulnerable in the community, a Stuff A Truck event for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is being held before and after Masses on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, at St. John the Baptist Parish in New Haven. A yellow box truck will be at the church at 943 Powers Street for people to drop off new items. Most needed items for donation include toilet paper, paper towels, deodorant, feminine products, laundry detergent, sponges, cleaning rags, bathroom and kitchen cleaner, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, diapers, and wipes. For more information, email [email protected].

