St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Miracle Miles Bethany Beebe

For the 11th year, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Fort Wayne organized Miracle Miles walk and 5K run Aug. 3 to raise money for St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen, a ministry of St. Mary, Mother of God Parish. The event enjoys participation by a wide age range of parishioners, and this year was no different. Since 2013 more than $25,000 has been donated to St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen from the Seton Miracle Miles event, or about $4,000 a year.

* * *