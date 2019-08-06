Avatar
Bethany Beebe
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Miracle Miles

Bethany Beebe

For the 11th year, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Fort Wayne organized Miracle Miles walk and 5K run Aug. 3 to raise money for St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen, a ministry of St. Mary, Mother of God Parish. The event enjoys participation by a wide age range of parishioners, and this year was no different. Since 2013 more than $25,000 has been donated to St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen from the Seton Miracle Miles event, or about $4,000 a year.

Father David Voors, who’s also ready to walk, leads participants in prayer before St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s Miracle Miles fundraising event Aug. 3 in Fort Wayne. The 11th annual walk and 5K run raised money for St. Mary’s Soup Kitchen. — Photos by Bethany Beebe

The diaper dash, children’s race, family walk and 5K provided something for everyone in the family.

Age group medals, master’s and overall winners, both men and women, were awarded for the 5K run.

 

