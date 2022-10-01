St. Charles Knights Build Habitat Home in Fort Wayne Todays Catholic

The St. Charles Knights of Columbus Council #451 was busy on Saturday, Sept. 24, volunteering to build a new home for a deserving Fort Wayne family through Habitat for Humanity on Creighton Avenue. Brother Knights Peter Coronato, Dave Lothamer, Joe Mikolay, Jason Wellman, John Murray, Justin Purdy, John Berghoff, Geary Hoy, Mark Russett, and Mike Wass spent the day installing flooring, interior trim, interior doors, and shelving as they worked to “build on faith, build up families and build community together,” the mission of Habitat for Humanity. — Photos provided by Justin Purdy and Joe Mikolay

* * *