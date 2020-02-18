Spring confirmation Mass schedule Todays Catholic

The following is the schedule of spring Masses at which

Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will confer the sacrament of confirmation.

Italics indicates additional parishes included

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne, March 14, 10 a.m.

St. Dominic Church, Bremen, March 22, 10:30 a.m.

Queen of Peace Church, Mishawaka, March 26, 7 p.m.

Holy Family Church, South Bend, March 27, 7 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Parish, South Bend

St. Therese, Little Flower Church, South Bend, April 15, 7 p.m.

St. Augustine Parish, South Bend

St. Patrick Parish, South Bend

St. Hedwig Parish, South Bend

St. Patrick Parish, Walkerton

Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend, April 17, 7 p.m.

St. Adalbert Church, South Bend, April 19, 3 p.m.

St. Casimir Parish, South Bend

Immaculate Conception Church, Auburn, April 21, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Parish, Garrett

St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Avilla, April 22, 7 p.m.

Immaculate Conception Parish, Kendallville

Most Precious Blood Church, Fort Wayne, April 23, 7 p.m.

St. Mary of the Lake Church, Culver, April 25, 9 a.m.

Culver Academy Students

Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame, April 26, 11:45 a.m.

Mass with sacrament of confirmation and Rite of Reception into Full Communion

St. Paul of the Cross Church, Columbia City, April 28, 7 p.m.

St. John Bosco Parish, Churubusco

Immaculate Conception Parish, Ege

St. Michael Church, Plymouth, April 30, 7 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart, May 1, 7 p.m.

St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart, May 2, 10 a.m.

St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkhart, May 2, 4:30 p.m.

St. Pius X Church, Granger, May 3, 2 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Church, Fort Wayne, May 5, 7 p.m.

St. Therese Parish, Fort Wayne

Bishop William A. Wack, CSC, will celebrate a confirmation Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw, May 6, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Xavier Parish, Pierceton

St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven, May 7, 7 p.m.

St. Louis, Besancon Parish, New Haven

St. Rose of Lima Parish, Monroeville

SS. Peter and Paul Church, Huntington, May 8, 7 p.m.

St. Mary Parish, Huntington

St. Joseph Parish, Roanoke

St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, Nix Settlement

St. Bernard Parish, Wabash

St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, North Manchester

St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne, May 9, 10 a.m.

St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola, May 9, 5 p.m.

St. Paul Chapel, Clear Lake

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw, May 10, 10:30 a.m.

St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Decatur, May 13, 7 p.m.

St. Joseph Parish, Bluffton

Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Fort Wayne, May 17, 5 p.m.

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, May 20, 7 p.m.

St. Mary, Mother of God Parish, Fort Wayne

St. Peter Parish, Fort Wayne

St. Henry Parish, Fort Wayne

St. Joseph Parish, Fort Wayne

Queen of Angels Parish, Fort Wayne

St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Parish

St. Patrick Church, Ligonier, May 24, 10:15 a.m.

St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend, May 30, 4 p.m.

Adult confirmations

Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, May 31, 11:30 a.m.

Adult confirmations

* * *