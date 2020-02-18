February 18, 2020 // Bishop
Spring confirmation Mass schedule
The following is the schedule of spring Masses at which
Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades will confer the sacrament of confirmation.
Italics indicates additional parishes included
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Fort Wayne, March 14, 10 a.m.
St. Dominic Church, Bremen, March 22, 10:30 a.m.
Queen of Peace Church, Mishawaka, March 26, 7 p.m.
Holy Family Church, South Bend, March 27, 7 p.m.
St. John the Baptist Parish, South Bend
St. Therese, Little Flower Church, South Bend, April 15, 7 p.m.
St. Augustine Parish, South Bend
St. Patrick Parish, South Bend
St. Hedwig Parish, South Bend
St. Patrick Parish, Walkerton
Our Lady of Hungary Church, South Bend, April 17, 7 p.m.
St. Adalbert Church, South Bend, April 19, 3 p.m.
St. Casimir Parish, South Bend
Immaculate Conception Church, Auburn, April 21, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph Parish, Garrett
St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Avilla, April 22, 7 p.m.
Immaculate Conception Parish, Kendallville
Most Precious Blood Church, Fort Wayne, April 23, 7 p.m.
St. Mary of the Lake Church, Culver, April 25, 9 a.m.
Culver Academy Students
Basilica of the Sacred Heart, Notre Dame, April 26, 11:45 a.m.
Mass with sacrament of confirmation and Rite of Reception into Full Communion
St. Paul of the Cross Church, Columbia City, April 28, 7 p.m.
St. John Bosco Parish, Churubusco
Immaculate Conception Parish, Ege
St. Michael Church, Plymouth, April 30, 7 p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart, May 1, 7 p.m.
St. Vincent de Paul Church, Elkhart, May 2, 10 a.m.
St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Elkhart, May 2, 4:30 p.m.
St. Pius X Church, Granger, May 3, 2 p.m.
St. John the Baptist Church, Fort Wayne, May 5, 7 p.m.
St. Therese Parish, Fort Wayne
Bishop William A. Wack, CSC, will celebrate a confirmation Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Warsaw, May 6, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Xavier Parish, Pierceton
St. John the Baptist Church, New Haven, May 7, 7 p.m.
St. Louis, Besancon Parish, New Haven
St. Rose of Lima Parish, Monroeville
SS. Peter and Paul Church, Huntington, May 8, 7 p.m.
St. Mary Parish, Huntington
St. Joseph Parish, Roanoke
St. Catherine of Alexandria Parish, Nix Settlement
St. Bernard Parish, Wabash
St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, North Manchester
St. Vincent de Paul Church, Fort Wayne, May 9, 10 a.m.
St. Anthony of Padua Church, Angola, May 9, 5 p.m.
St. Paul Chapel, Clear Lake
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw, May 10, 10:30 a.m.
St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Decatur, May 13, 7 p.m.
St. Joseph Parish, Bluffton
Our Lady of Good Hope Church, Fort Wayne, May 17, 5 p.m.
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, May 20, 7 p.m.
St. Mary, Mother of God Parish, Fort Wayne
St. Peter Parish, Fort Wayne
St. Henry Parish, Fort Wayne
St. Joseph Parish, Fort Wayne
Queen of Angels Parish, Fort Wayne
St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel Parish
St. Patrick Church, Ligonier, May 24, 10:15 a.m.
St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend, May 30, 4 p.m.
Adult confirmations
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Fort Wayne, May 31, 11:30 a.m.
Adult confirmations
