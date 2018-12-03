Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception of Mary Todays Catholic

The solemnity of the Immaculate Conception, Dec. 8, falls on a Saturday this year, but as the patronal feast of the United States, it remains a holy day of obligation.

All Masses for the Second Sunday of Advent, Dec. 9, beginning after 4 p.m. Saturday, will use the prayers and readings for the Second Sunday of Advent. Attending Mass on Saturday evening can fulfill either the Immaculate Conception obligation or the Sunday obligation, but not both. The two obligations must be fulfilled separately.

Some may wish to go to Saturday evening Mass to fulfill the holy day obligation, then go to Sunday Mass to fulfill the Sunday obligation; or instead attend Mass on Friday, Dec. 7, after 4 p.m. to fulfill the Immaculate Conception obligation and then a Saturday evening or Sunday Mass to fulfill the Sunday obligation.

* * *