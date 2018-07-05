Sisters of the Holy Cross celebrate jubilee anniversaries Todays Catholic

NOTRE DAME — Eleven Sisters of the Holy Cross will celebrate their jubilee years of consecrated life on July 15 in the Church of Our Lady of Loretto, Notre Dame. Five sisters are celebrating 50 years since their initial profession, six are marking 25 years — a collective 400 years of vowed life in the congregation.

Five jubilarians have served in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Sister M. Veronique Wiedower, CSC, celebrates 50 years of consecrated life. Sister Veronique served as a high school music teacher in Idaho and in California. She ministered for 10 years in the areas of vocation and formation for the congregation, and served as director of the Office for Women Religious for the Diocese of San Diego, California. From 1994-2004, she served as councilor for the congregation’s Leadership Team. Sister Veronique also worked for five years at Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, serving as campus minister and as vice president for Mission. She was elected to her current role as congregation president in 2014.

Sister Margaret Mary (Margie) Lavonis, CSC, a 50-year jubilarian, taught junior high school in Washington, D.C., and Maryland, and served in liturgy and religious education in Sacrament Parish in Alexandria, Virginia. She worked in campus ministry at Mount Carmel School of Nursing, Columbus, Ohio, and served as vice president for Mission and Philosophy for Mount Carmel Health, Columbus. Continuing in campus ministry, she served at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, and with the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. She was vocation director for the congregation for five years before serving as a writer and editor with the Communications Office beginning in 2005.

Sister M. Jean Ann Smith, CSC, is a 50-year jubilarian who served in areas of student personnel at the Academy of the Holy Cross, Kensington, Maryland, for eight years. She also worked as an admissions counselor for three years at Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame. For 17 years, Sister Jean Ann shared her gifts as director of Volunteer Services for Mount Carmel East Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. She currently serves as a member of the support staff at Capital Park Family Health Center, Columbus.

Sister Marilyn Zugish, CSC, celebrates 50 years of consecrated life. Sister Marilyn taught elementary school in California and later served in San Mateo, California, as the regional councilor for the congregation. She also served as director of membership for the congregation and as councilor on the Leadership Team. Sister Marilyn taught at Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, provided community service at the South Bend Center for the Homeless, and served as spiritual care coordinator at the Center for Hospice Care, South Bend. She has served as director of Mission Integration and Spiritual Care at Holy Cross Village, Notre Dame, since 2010.

Sister Suzanne Brennan, CSC, a 50-year jubilarian, taught before entering various social services ministries. In South Bend, Sister Suzanne served at Northern Indiana Children’s Hospital, Madison Center, and La Casa de Amistad. She later served as president and CEO of Our Lady of Mercy Hospital, Cincinnati, Ohio, and as president and CEO of Providence Hospital, Anchorage, Alaska. In Utah, her roles included vice president of Holy Cross Hospital, Salt Lake City; president of Three Rivers Investments, Park City; and director of Holy Cross Ministries, Salt Lake City. She was elected to her current role with the congregation’s General Leadership Team in 2014, serving as general treasurer.

