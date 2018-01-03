Seminarians notch first Cupertino Classic win
Representatives of the seminarians and priests of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend reach for the opening tipoff of the fourth annual Cupertino Classic basketball game Dec. 27 at Saint Joseph High School, South Bend. The seminarians won the fun and furious fundraising event for the first time. — Joe Raymond
Father Terrance Cooney drives the lane as seminarian Benjamin Landrigan defends in the Cupertino Classic Wednesday Dec. 27, 2017 at St Joseph High School in South Bend. — Joe Raymond
* * *
