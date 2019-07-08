Seminarian admitted as candidate Todays Catholic

A Mass with rite of Admission to Candidacy for Holy Orders was celebrated June 28 for Samuel Anderson, a parishioner of St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne. Admission of Candidacy is one of the steps before ordination, in which the seminarian expresses publicly his intention of receiving the sacrament. Celebrating the Mass and rite at St. Vincent de Paul on the solemnity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus represented “what we are all about as disciples of Jesus,” Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades said. “From the Heart of Christ, we learn to know the genuine and unique meaning of our life and our destiny: love. Love is our vocation.” Father Daniel Scheidt, pastor, is pictured with Anderson and Bishop Rhoades after the Mass. — Joseph Knepper

