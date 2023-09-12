Scott Warden Named Editor-In-Chief for Today’s Catholic Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

Secretary for Communications Nicole Hahn has announced the hiring of Scott Warden as Editor-In-Chief for Today’s Catholic, the official newspaper of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

Warden brings more than 25 years of experience in writing, editing, and communications to the position, serving most recently as Senior Managing Editor for Periodicals at Our Sunday Visitor in Huntington.

“The diocese is grateful to have been able to hire someone with so much experience and expertise, specifically in Catholic writing and editing,” said Hahn. “Scott will be central to the continued evangelization of Today’s Catholic through sharing the stories of the parishes, schools, and other Catholic entities in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.”

In his position, Warden will be responsible for editing and managing the production of Today’s Catholic and increasing local Catholic content that is contributed to the Office of Communications, recruiting and training freelance writers and photographers to support the content of Today’s Catholic, expanding the reach of news from the Office of Communications, and helping to advance the mission of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades throughout the territory of the diocese.

“It’s an honor and privilege to join the team producing one of the best and most well-respected diocesan newspapers in the country,” Warden said. “I’m excited to help in the important mission of my hometown diocese and share the message of Bishop Rhoades. At a time when media too often sows division or focuses on the negatives in our community, I’m eager to help Today’s Catholic continue to bring readers the stories of the people and places in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend who are living the Gospel call and bringing Christ to those around them.”

A native of Fort Wayne, Warden’s career began in 1996 as a sportswriter for the News-Sentinel in Fort Wayne. He then spent a year as a sportswriter in Florida before returning to Fort Wayne to take a job as a Copy Editor and Designer at the Journal Gazette. In 2014, he was hired as Associate Editor at Our Sunday Visitor in Huntington. In 2016, he became the Managing Editor of The Priest magazine and The Deacon magazine at OSV. He was named Managing Editor for Our Sunday Visitor newspaper in 2019 and was promoted to Senior Managing Editor for Periodicals in 2022.

Warden converted to the Catholic faith in 2006. He lives in Fort Wayne with his wife and six children, and they are active members of St. Louis Besancon Parish.

