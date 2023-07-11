Scott Kreiger Appointed Principal of Bishop Luers High School Nicole Hahn Director of Secretariat for Communications

FORT WAYNE — Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has appointed Scott Kreiger as the new Principal of Bishop Luers High School in Fort Wayne effective July 17.

Kreiger, who served as Assistant Principal at Bishop Luers this past year, will take over for James Huth, who gave notice earlier this year that he will be moving into a new career opportunity. A search committee for Huth’s replacement was formed in February.

Huth said of his time at Bishop Luers, “Although I have very much enjoyed my time as Principal of Bishop Luers, it is time for me to move on and take my career in a new direction. Please accept my deepest gratitude for all that everyone has done for me during my tenure here. I would also like to thank my team for everything we have accomplished. I will forever remember my time here in this position.”

Scott Kreiger has experience in teaching science, computer science, business, and math at the middle, high school, and college levels, as well as coaching and leadership positions in education. He has a bachelor’s degree in Business Education, a master’s degree in School Administration, and completed an Educational Leadership Program in 2021.

Bishop Rhoades shared, “I am very grateful that Scott accepted the position of Principal at Bishop Luers High School. His experience in educational leadership and his commitment to the Catholic identity, mission, and strong academic program at Bishop Luers have impressed me greatly. Scott’s deep Catholic faith, his professionalism, and his love for education will help Bishop Luers continue to grow and flourish.”

Kreiger has also served in professional roles that include President of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, Chair of the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association, and Committee Chair of ISACS Evaluation & Self-Study at Canterbury School. He has also volunteered his time at Habitat for Humanity, The Franciscan Center, Mustard Seed Furniture Bank, and Blessings in a Backpack.

“It is a great honor to be asked by Bishop Rhoades to be the next principal at Bishop Luers High School,” Kreiger said. “I am humbled and honored to accept the position. It is with great enthusiasm and dedication that I embark on this journey to serve the students, faculty, and the entire Bishop Luers community. Together, we will foster an environment of academic excellence, personal growth, and faith formation. We will continue to build upon the rich traditions and values that have shaped this institution for generations. Guided by our Catholic identity, we will foster a nurturing and inclusive environment where students feel supported and inspired to reach their fullest potential. I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the next leader of Bishop Luers High School.”

Kreiger and his wife Stacie have been married for 34 years. She is the Director of Clinical Services for Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend. The couple has four children and five grandchildren. They live in Fort Wayne and are parishioners at St. Vincent de Paul Church.

