Rosary Makers Ministry Inspires Fellowship and Faith Formation Lisa Kochanowski Assistant Editor/Reporter

A rosary, or chain of roses according to its meaning, is an opportunity for prayer and reflection on the life of Jesus and His mother, Mary. According to St. John Paul II, “To pray the rosary is to hand over our burdens to the merciful hearts of Christ and His mother.” As a way to honor this beautiful opportunity for meditation and prayer, St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Elkhart has a Rosary Makers group that meets the first Tuesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. The group constructs rosary kits that volunteers can then take home and assemble at their leisure.

“We buy the materials from Our Lady Rosary Makers. We assemble rosary kits, which are all the parts needed to make one rosary. Each kit includes 60 beads, 60 pins, four jump rings, 14 pieces of chain (each chain is four links together), one crucifix, and one center. All the items are placed in a bag and then at the end of the meeting, whoever will be assembling the rosary takes the kit home. Putting the kits together takes five to 10 minutes each, and assembling each rosary takes about 30 to 40 minutes,” said Claire Hartman, who has been part of the group for 10 years. “We also accept donations of beads and accessories, or old rosaries which may need a quick fix, or we repurpose what we can.”

The rosaries range in a variety of colors, including dark blue, light blue, salmon, or black beading, along with a silver crucifix.

“The rosaries are donated to the St. Thomas religious

program for the First Communicants, the RCIA program, and for participants in different programs,” noted Hartman. “They have also been sent to missionary programs in the United States and overseas.

Renee Kinkaide has been part of the group for more than six years and takes several kits home after each meeting to assemble.

“I can contribute to something with the church and forward it to someone just learning or someone new to the church, or maybe a grandparent. Maybe it will be a gift for someone. It’s a way to give back,” said Kinkaide. “It’s a way of evangelizing by making them and putting them together.”

Marie Simmons has been part of the group for several years and, due to diminishing eyesight, is unable to construct the rosaries anymore, but she still joins the group each month to help count out beads and other pieces to make the kits.

“The rosaries go to so many different places, so you never know who you might reach and make an impact on,” noted Simmons.

Rita Harley has been part of the group for more than 5 years and delights in knowing she is giving back in such an impactful way.

“It’s a nice way to do something for the church and meet other people in the church,” said Harley. “I hope it makes them think that someone else thought about them. This might be the only rosary they have.”

Participation in the ministry inspires fellowship and faith formation for members.

“I hope they get a sense of fellowship as we meet and are happy that their volunteering spreads joy to those who receive the rosaries,” said Hartman.

