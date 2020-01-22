Right to Life of Northeast Indiana March for Life
Photos by Jennifer Barton
Fourth-degree members of the Knights of Columbus color guard prepare to lead the 2020 Right to Life of Northeast Indiana March for Life on Saturday, Jan. 18.
The banner for the newly renamed organization is unfurled for the first time at the downtown Fort Wayne event and carried by organization volunteers. The expansion encompasses the counties of Adams, Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Wells.
A group of young people representing Queen of Angels Church in Fort Wayne marches to “speak for those who can’t,” as one of them said.
Despite the cold, rainy conditions, groups of families with young children joined the march in support of the millions of unborn children who are at risk of abortion each year.
